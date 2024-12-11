Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $653,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Marathon Capitl upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

