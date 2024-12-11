Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 26.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

PAM stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $90.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PAM

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.