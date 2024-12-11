Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 50.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in V2X during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in V2X by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the second quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In related news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Trading Up 1.1 %

VVX opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 212.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

