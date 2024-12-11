Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,449.10. This trade represents a 28.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $456,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,028.25. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,592 shares of company stock worth $1,110,364. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of KNSA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

