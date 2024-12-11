Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $681,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HI opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.77%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

