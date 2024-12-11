Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,193 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.15% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.49. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

