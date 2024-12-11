Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,922.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,882.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,798.31. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,401.01 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

