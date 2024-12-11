Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 953,200.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 54,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 34.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.