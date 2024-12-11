Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,829 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RingCentral by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 357,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

