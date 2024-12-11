Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,672 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE AU opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

