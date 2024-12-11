Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,458 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in XPeng by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE XPEV opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.