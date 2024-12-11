VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at VolitionRx

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 139,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,738.45. This trade represents a 39.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.