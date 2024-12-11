Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

VNT stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

