Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

