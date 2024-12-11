Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.71, but opened at $76.25. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial shares last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 255,332 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after purchasing an additional 592,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after acquiring an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,013,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

