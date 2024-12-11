VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of VSEC opened at $117.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.88 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 86.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $10,326,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

