vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.58% from the stock’s previous close.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

VTVT opened at $16.70 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. FMR LLC owned 5.92% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

