Walleye Capital LLC Invests $290,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.49. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.23 and a 52-week high of 16.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

