Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,510 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Green Dot were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Green Dot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Green Dot by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 33.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $587.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,478,245.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,292,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,843,100.72. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

