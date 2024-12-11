Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on W. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

NYSE:W opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 6,055 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $321,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,698.19. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,748. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 63.2% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,792 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

