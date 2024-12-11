Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.36 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $191.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

