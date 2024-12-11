Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$64.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.96.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

Shares of SU opened at C$53.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.38.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.10, for a total value of C$5,995,185.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.