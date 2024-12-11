West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Still a Buy?

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

West China Cement Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

