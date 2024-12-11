Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,742 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.9% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

Featured Articles

