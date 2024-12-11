Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 18th (NASDAQ:WLACU)

Willow Lane Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WLACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 18th. Willow Lane Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Willow Lane Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLACU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Willow Lane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Willow Lane Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 3, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

