Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $5.75 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yext Trading Down 17.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of YEXT opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.12 million, a P/E ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 1.20. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

