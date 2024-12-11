Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

