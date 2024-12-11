Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.40). Approximately 32,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.37).

Zotefoams Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

