112,119 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 112,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

