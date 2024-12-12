15,153 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.