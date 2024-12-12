18,382 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 2.7 %

Energizer stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.06. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. Barclays downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENR

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $155,311.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.