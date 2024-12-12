2,443 Shares in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTAL opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

