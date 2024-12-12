2,728 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,301.44. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.24. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

