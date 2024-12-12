31,385 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,838,000 after buying an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,944,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 682,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,356.22. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $263,300.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,144. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

