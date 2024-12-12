38,153 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 226.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 109,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $211.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.91 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,608.96. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

