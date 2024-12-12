393 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

