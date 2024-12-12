45,867 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 121.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,681,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,895,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $775.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

