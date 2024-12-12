5,094 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 2,689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,857 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter worth about $3,234,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan International by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 236,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Titan International by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 403,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

