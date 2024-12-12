5,690 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Bank of America boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $94.54.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

