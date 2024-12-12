62,501 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $26,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,221.59. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

