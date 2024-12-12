7,266 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WHD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,501.95. This trade represents a 47.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,003.45. This represents a 63.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.