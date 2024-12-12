AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLVLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

