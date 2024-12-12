AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.30. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on VLVLY
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- About the Markup Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.