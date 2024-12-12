Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 34,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 217,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million, a PE ratio of -899.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

