Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 215,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474,828 shares during the period. Achilles Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.