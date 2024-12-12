Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Adecoagro by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1,281.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

