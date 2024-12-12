ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
Shares of ADSEW stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.