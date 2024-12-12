Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 200,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,265,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).
Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.75.
About Advanced Oncotherapy
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
