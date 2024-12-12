AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 460,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 600,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.59.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
