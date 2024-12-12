AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 460,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 600,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

AlloVir Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlloVir Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AlloVir by 127.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

