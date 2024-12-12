Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,514.53. This trade represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $195.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

