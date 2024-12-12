Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 121,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,846,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,920,000 after acquiring an additional 482,349 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.03.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

